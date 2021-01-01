Friends cast reunite to promote charity merchandise line

A new merchandise line has been launched with designs commemorating early moments in the history of TV show Friends.



The Friends: The Reunion Cast Collection features the main cast's favourite moments from the sitcom's first three seasons.



It follows on from May's reunion special where Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer got together to reminisce about the NBC show.



The new merch collection was unveiled on the hit '90s programme's Instagram, with the caption offering a nod to Perry's character Chandler Bing's catchphrase, and reading: "Could this BE any more exciting?!"



Ten designs form the range, which is only available for a limited four-week period. Each of the stars features in an image showing off some of the available options.



Aniston wears a light blue crewneck top, and a "We were SO not on a break" cap.



But those on the other side of that infamous TV debate could be swayed by Kudrow's "We were on a break!" T-shirt.



Schwimmer, Perry, and Cox all showcased different T-shirt designs in the collection, with the latter posing in front of "The Friends Stage" logo on set in Los Angeles.



LeBlanc's photo revealed a mug - one of the non-clothing options available - with the phrase "Could I be wearing any more clothes?"



And additional choices for global fans of the show, which ran for a decade from 1994 to 2004, include items referencing "Lobsters" and "Smelly Cat".



Proceeds will benefit charities including Americares, The Rape Foundation, and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.