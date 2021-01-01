Jennifer Aniston dazzled by Jennifer Lopez's red carpet poses

Jennifer Aniston is envious of Jennifer Lopez's ability to pose so effortlessly at Hollywood events.

While both stars have made appearances at countless film premieres, in an interview for the September 2021 issue of InStyle magazine, the Friends actress shared that she views J.Lo as the queen of the red carpet.

"I want to know what gives her the look like she's about to be seething. It's amazing. She's almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she's just so gorgeous," she praised. "She's like, 'I can't believe I'm standing here.' But I don't think she's trying; she fell out of bed that way. She's a performer."

Aniston went on to explain that her poses sometimes depend on the outfit she is wearing.

But even when her stylist sometimes offers her advice on how to walk into an event, she tends to do whatever makes her feel most at ease.

"It depends on your stylist, because they go, 'Never do this! Always do this!' I'm like, 'Well, that feels weird.' I don't know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can," the 52-year-old commented. "I also try to connect with those people holding cameras. Some of them I've known a long time, so I'll say hello. If I'm having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier."