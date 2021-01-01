Jenna Dewan claims Channing Tatum was unavailable after daughter's birth

Jenna Dewan has accused her ex-husband Channing Tatum of failing to be "available" following the birth of their daughter in 2013.

In a recent interview for the Dear Gabby podcast, hosted by author Gabby Bernstein, the Step Up star discussed her struggles around becoming a parent in 2013 and how Tatum's work schedule left her to care for their newborn.

"I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves travelling at six weeks," Dewan explained.

She struggled with postpartum anxiety from the "long hours" required to balance her own schedule and the duties of being a new mother.

"I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult," the actress added. "It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

Dewan contrasted the experience with giving birth to her second child, who she and her fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed last year.

"Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different," she said, describing her time after giving birth as "so grounded".

Tatum and Dewan divorced after 10 years of marriage in 2019. Last year, the actress announced her engagement to Kazee a month before their first child arrived.

In a recent interview with People, she explained that the couple has put "everything on hold" while they raise their 16-month-old amid the ongoing pandemic, including their wedding.