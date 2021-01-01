Jenna Dewan slams media for misinterpreting Channing Tatum absence comments

Jenna Dewan has accused the media of taking her comment that ex-husband Channing Tatum was not "available" following the birth of their daughter out of context.

The Step Up star discussed her struggles around becoming a parent in 2013 on the Dear Gabby podcast, and how Tatum's work schedule meant she was left alone for childcare arrangements.

However, she has since issued a tweet claiming her statement has been deliberately misconstrued by journalists.

"It's unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman's experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughter's father, something I would never do," Dewan tweeted.

"As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him. Anyone who actually listens to the interview, something I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended."

Dewan said she struggled from postpartum anxiety from "long hours" required to work and be a new mother, noting her daughter was always on set. "It was like, I just never stopped," the 40-year-old revealed. "You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

She noted the experience was very difference when she gave birth to her second child last year with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

Tatum and Dewan divorced after 10 years of marriage in 2019.