Amanda Knox pregnant

Amanda Knox is pregnant with her first child.

The writer/activist and her husband Christopher Robinson announced the happy news during the latest episode of their Labyrinths podcast.

"That's right, we're pregnant," the couple said in unison, before adding they are planning on sharing details of their experience from “day one”.

Last month, Knox revealed that she had recently suffered a miscarriage, and had been “incredibly disappointed” that her first pregnancy hadn’t “come to fruition”.

"I don't know who that baby was. I don't know if I'll ever know. It's a weird thought,” the 34-year-old added.

Knox hit headlines around the world following her conviction over the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, a fellow exchange student whom she shared an apartment with in Perugia, Italy.

In 2015, The Waiting to Be Heard author was definitively acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation.