Ashton Kutcher joins Your Place or Mine

Ashton Kutcher has joined the cast of 'Your Place or Mine'.

The 43-year-old star will team up with Reese Witherspoon on Netflix's romantic-comedy movie.

According to Deadline, Aline Brosh McKenna has penned the original script and it will see her make her film directorial debut.

Witherspoon was attached to the project back in May 2020, when it was revealed she had signed up to appear in both 'Your Place Or Mine' and fellow romantic-comedy 'The Cactus', and she will also co-produce the movies through her Hello Sunshine company.

'Your Place Or Mine' follows two long-distance best friends whose lives change when she decides to pursue her lifelong dream and he offers to look after her teenage son.

The film will be produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, along with Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

'The Cactus' is based on Sarah Haywood's best-selling novel about a reserved woman who rethinks her life after unexpectedly falling pregnant at 45, and it will be produced by the 'Legally Blonde' star and Neustadter.

Witherspoon said of the movies: "We have been looking for the right feature opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire team at Netflix for a while and we couldn't be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies.

"Both Sarah Haywood's and Aline Brosh McKenna's stories blend everything we love about traditional rom coms with strong, smart and determined female leads."

Costigan added: "Jason and I are thrilled to be producing Aline's feature directorial debut with our great friends and partners at Netflix, and with a giant talent and friend like Reese and Hello Sunshine.

"This is the perfect home for our movie, and with the ideal creative partners to be making a sophisticated and very contemporary romantic comedy that we believe global audiences will be excited to see."