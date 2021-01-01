Jameela Jamil unimpressed by trailer for Addison Rae's He's All That movie

Jameela Jamil was underwhelmed by the trailer for Netflix's upcoming gender-swapped She's All That remake.



Bosses at the streaming platform released a trailer for He's All That on Wednesday, starring TikTok personality Addison Rae in her first major movie, alongside Tanner Buchanan and Rachael Leigh Cook.



Within hours, The Good Place actress retweeted the clip, adding: "This looks objectively f**king terrible."



Despite her views, she acknowledged it might be a hit, adding: "That means *everyone* is going to watch it and it's going to be number 1."



When responding to one follower who had no intention of watching the movie, from Mean Girls director Mark Waters, the 35-year-old explained: "You'll succumb to the hate watching peer pressure. Just wait. We ignore great art and publicize stuff like this with our hatred, and then it becomes number 1, and then studios green light more films just like it."



One fan agreed with her assessment of the flick, while also criticising her acting as Tahani Al-Jamil in TV show The Good Place.



Jamil said the comment was "100 per cent fair", adding: "I had never acted before and had no idea what I was doing. Thank GOD for Ted Danson."



He's All That, also starring Madison Pettis and Isabella Crovetti, along with a cameo from Kourtney Kardashian, is set to hit Netflix on 27 August.