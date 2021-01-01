Bella Hadid and Precious Lee headline diverse U.S. Vogue cover

Bella Hadid and Precious Lee are among the diverse set of models tapped to appear on cover of U.S. Vogue’s September issue.

Widely considered to be the most important edition of the fashion publication each year, the 2021 issue was photographed within Vogue’s offices and also features Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Sherry Shi, Ariel Nicholson, Yumi Nu, and Lourdes Leon.

Regarding the groundbreaking cover, Lee insisted landing a Vogue photoshoot was a dream come true.

“I always knew I’d be on the cover of the September issue. I won’t say I never doubted it would happen, but on a deeper level, I just knew,” she told the publication. “I’ve manifested this much by believing in myself and standing my ground about who I am - no compromises.”

Yai echoed a similar sentiment, and emphasised the current generation of fashion stars understand that there is far more to modelling than simply “standing in front of a camera”.

And as for Hadid, she is enjoying finding new avenues to express herself within the industry.

“It’s like there were two Bellas - me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was, I dunno, a sexbot who goes out every night?” the 24-year-old laughed. “I have insane social anxiety! Partying is not my thing, but I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that’s all people wanted from me. Now I don’t want to live in that box. I definitely feel like I’m allowed to speak.”