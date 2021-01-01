Jessica Chastain to be honoured at Toronto International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain will receive the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Actor Award this year.



Chastain’s upcoming film The Eyes of Tammy Faye – in which she stars and produces – is to have its world premiere at the Canadian festival. The film explores the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, and also stars Andrew Garfield and Cherry Jones.



Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, co-heads of TIFF, made the announcement ahead of the 46th edition of the festival, which runs from September 9 to 18.



“Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women,” Vicente said. “She is one of the most respected actors of her generation. Her recent portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker is a testament to her exceptional onscreen presence and talent.”



Previous recipients of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award include Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, and Anthony Hopkins.



Documentary maker Alanis Obomsawin and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will also receive awards at this year’s event, with additional recipients to be announced in coming weeks.



The awards help to raise funds for TIFF’s year-round programmes, which this year aim to support cinema following the impact of Covid-19 closures.



Chastain’s starring roles include the X-Men franchise, Zero Dark Thirty, and Interstellar. She appeared on Broadway in 2012 and launched her film and TV production company Freckle Films in 2016.