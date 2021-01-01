Jenna Dewan had 'moment' with fiancé six years before they started dating

Jenna Dewan had a "moment" with Steve Kazee six years before they actually started dating.

The dancer/actress confirmed she was in a relationship with the actor in October 2018, with the couple getting engaged and welcoming a son named Callum the following year.

But while Jenna and Steve are now planning their wedding, in an interview with The Knot, the star revealed that their relationship had its start all the way back in 2012.

"About nine years ago, I happened to be in New York, so I took my mom to see Once on Broadway. We cried our eyes out and fell in love with the show-in particular, the lead actor, Steve Kazee. We thought he was just so talented," she recalled, noting that she and her mum later went backstage to greet the cast. "We waited for a few minutes, and he appeared. I was pushing her forward to say hi, and Steve and I just had one of those eye-catching moments. It was very quick, but it struck us both. It was a moment."

Jenna, who was married to Channing Tatum from 2009 until early 2018, went on to explain that she put her meeting with Steve to the back of her mind for many years - until "fate" intervened.

"I never forgot the moment. Life went on, as it does. Many years later, we were in different situations," the 40-year-old stated. "I was single again, he was single. He messaged me and said something like, 'Hey, I don't know if you remember me, but how are you?' And I was floored. Of course, I remembered him. And that moment in 2012. And it was just kind of fate - it was totally meant to be."