Julie Bowen helps woman who fainted during Utah hike

Julie Bowen helped come to the rescue of a woman who fainted during a recent hike in Utah.



The Modern Family actress and her sister, infectious disease specialist Annie Luetkemeyer, had been walking in Arches National Park, Utah, when they came across Minnie John and her husband.



Minnie had become lightheaded and fallen, with Julie and Annie rushing over to help her.



"I bent forward into my knees and was holding my head. That's all I remember," she told NJ.com, adding that she later questioned how she was familiar with Julie's voice. "I kept hearing Julie talking and directing other people, telling me I was going to be okay. My eyes are focusing on Julie and I kept saying 'Are you sure I don't know you?'"



Minnie was later treated at a local hospital for a fractured nose.