Hugh Jackman shares update on biopsy following skin cancer fears

Hugh Jackman has shared an update on his biopsy following his latest skin cancer scare.

Last week, the Wolverine actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed he had recently met with his medical team, and they took a sample of tissue from his nose to test for the disease.

In light of the outpouring of support he received from fans, Hugh uploaded a message on Sunday where he shared that the biopsy had been "inconclusive" and he would have to undergo further tests in the near future.

"Update on my biopsy: It's comeback 'inconclusive'. This means they didn't take enough. That said, the worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC). So when I'm done filming, I'll have it rechecked," he wrote. "I know I'm repeating myself and will probably not stop ... please get skin checks and wear sunscreen. Thank you all for so much support. I'm seeing your comments and stories. If by posting about this I remind one person to go see their dermatologist - I'm happy."

The 52-year-old has been treated for skin cancer on his nose five times previously, and has suffered from basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer globally.

The health update comes shortly before the Tony Award-winning actor is due to return to Broadway as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's The Music Man.