Nicole Kidman went method filming Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole Kidman went method while filming new Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

The 54-year-old plays wellness resort manager Masha in the forthcoming series set at a boutique health location promising healing to city dwellers.

Nicole told a TCA panel that she held her character for five months while working on the show.

"I'd only respond as Masha," Nicole said, according to Deadline. "I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time so I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name Nicole when I would completely ignore them.

"The only way I could actually relate to people was that way because I felt like otherwise I would be doing a performance and I didn't want to feel that way."

Nicole also joked that she was "bats**t crazy" during that time - repeating a line from her character.

The series is based on a book by Liane Moriarty, the novelist behind another of Nicole's hit shows, Big Little Lies. And despite familiar initial source material, the Eyes Wide Shut actress does not know how to describe Nine Perfect Strangers.

"When people say define what it is, we still can't, I mean I dare you to ask any of us, what genre this is, we have no idea," she insisted.

Other cast members in Nine Perfect Strangers include Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, and Regina Hall. The series premieres on Hulu on 18 August.