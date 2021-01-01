Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for his success as a writer

Ryan Reynolds has revealed his wife Blake Lively sometimes helps him write lines for his movies.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, the Deadpool star opened up about the "best part that people wouldn't expect" about being married to his wife of nine years, saying that she gives him "incredible" notes that are usually attributed to him.

"I write on a lot of my movies, it's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time, sometimes I'm credited sometimes I'm not," he began. "But there's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake - Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and (say) 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible.'"

The 44-year-old believes that the Gossip Girl star should be given more credit for her contributions to his on-screen successes as well.

"She's helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes," Reynolds said, noting that Lively is a "really talented, multihyphenate kind of person."

Reynolds believes this is down to "inherent sexism" in the filmmaking industry, as he has spoken up about her contributions before without her gaining more recognition.

"Maybe it's cause there's inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that, Blake wrote that not me. That was her.' And it's like, they still, later on, repeat the story as 'I wrote it,'" he shared.

The Green Lantern co-stars married in 2012 and have three children together.