Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead attend first public event together

Renee Zellweger's relationship with British TV host Ant Anstead seems to be hotting up - they attended their first public event together over the weekend.



The Oscar-winning actress was first linked to the Wheeler Dealers presenter back in June and they have since been snapped kissing and holding hands while out and about.



And on Saturday, they had their first public date night, with the car expert taking the Judy star to Radford Motors’ gala at the Lyon Air Museum in California. At the event, Anstead helped unveil the new Lotus Type 62-2 race car.



Zellweger and Anstead posed for several photos during the gala and he reshared a few of them on his Instagram Stories, marking the actress's first appearance on his social media accounts.



In one photo, the couple can be seen posing and smiling with Flip or Flop host Tarek El Moussa and his fiancee Heather Rae Young. Anstead recently finalised his divorce from Christina Haack, who was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-host El Moussa.



The Jerry Maguire star reportedly met Anstead while filming an episode of his upcoming TV series Celebrity IOU Joyride.



Anstead shares a son named Hudson with Haack, who he was married to between 2018 and their separation in September last year. He also has two children with his first wife Louise.



Zellweger was last linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II, and was briefly married to country superstar Kenny Chesney back in 2005.