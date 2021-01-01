NEWS Jodie Comer attends Free Guy UK premiere Newsdesk Share with :





This evening, Jodie Comer attended the UK premiere of the much-anticipated 20th Century Studios’ film “Free Guy” in London’s iconic Leicester Square. The film, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Joe Keery and Taika Waititi, will be released in UK cinemas this Friday (on August 13th).



Prior to the film starting, Jodie walked the length of the blue carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square, and then took to the stage with host Alex Zane to introduce the film, and her double-edged character, Millie / Molotov Girl. The pair then introduced a virtual message from Ryan to the socially distanced audience.



20th Century Studios’ epic adventure-comedy FREE GUY, tells the story of a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.



“Free Guy” will be released in UK cinemas from August 13th.