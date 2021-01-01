Quentin Tarantino refuses to share a 'penny' with his mother

Quentin Tarantino has stuck to his childhood vow to never give a "penny" to his mother.

The director is worth an estimated $120 million (£86 million), having achieved worldwide success with films such as Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

But in a new interview for Brian Koppelman's The Moment podcast, Tarantino revealed that he decided to never give his mum, Connie McHugh, any money after she was "sarcastic" about his idea for a script when he was aged around 12.

"My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-ability," he reflected, before remembering: "(My mom) was b**ching at me about (writing screenplays). And then, in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career,' with the finger quotes and everything. This little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s**t is over.'

"When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, 'O.K. lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.'"

And while Tarantino has mostly stuck to his promise, he admitted that he helped his mother out when she needed to pay a tax bill.

"I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house."

In response to Tarantino's story, Koppelman questioned whether McHugh's criticism had pushed him to pursue a film career. However, the moviemaker disagreed.

"There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them," he added.