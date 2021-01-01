Lucy Hale apologises to sister for removing matching tattoo

Lucy Hale has apologised to her sister for getting one of their matching tattoos removed.

The Pretty Little Liars actress took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to upload a series of photos in celebration of her older sibling Maggie Clarke’s birthday.

In one snap, Lucy is depicted lifting her top to reveal a sun motif inking on her left torso, while Maggie has an identical design on her right wrist.

However, in the caption, Lucy confessed she was getting her sun tattoo lasered off.

"I've made her get tattoos with me (I'm sorry Maggie I'm getting this one lasered off)," she wrote, but didn’t divulge the exact reason why she is getting the inking removed.

Yet, in another post, the Lucy insisted she would be keeping the “I love you” design she and Maggie both have tattooed on their wrists.

"But this one will stay," the 32-year-old added, alongside a heart emoji.

Previously, Lucy shared in an Instagram post back in July 2018 that she and Maggie were inspired to get the “I love you” tattoos as a tribute to their grandmother.

"Nothing says sisterly bonding more than permanently tattooing your body," she stated. "After years of wanting our grandmother's writing, we did it! Our Grammy was our favourite person & now she's even more a part of us."

Lucy is no stranger to body art and also has a tiny elephant motif on her right arm, a moon design on her upper back, and a lightbulb outline on the back of her left upper arm.