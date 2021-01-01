Kylie Jenner sometimes spends three hours getting her make-up done

Kylie Jenner sometimes spends three hours in the make-up chair prior to an event or photoshoot.

To promote her new 24k Birthday Collection, the beauty mogul and her longtime make-up artist Ariel Tejada sat down to talk about the products in a new YouTube video.

Reflecting on their professional relationship, Ariel noted that he sometimes finds it frustrating when Kylie doesn't always give him her "full attention" and attempts to look at her phone.

"I work on my phone all day," the reality TV star explained. "The only way I'm gonna get through three and a half hours of make-up with you is if I entertain myself a little."

But while Kylie sometimes gets distracted during the lengthy glam sessions, she truly loves collaborating with the make-up expert on new looks.

"At the end I'm happy. You know it's - every second is worth it but he takes forever. He takes forever," she smiled, to which Ariel gushed: "You always make it a fun environment. She's created such a beautiful family within all of us. It's not just: 'Come and do your job,' type thing. It's like we're all a family and we're all in here to do this together."

Kylie Cosmetics' 24k Birthday Collection, which features a pressed powder palette, lip serum, lip lacquer set, and face highlighter, will be available to purchase from 10 August.