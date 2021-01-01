Clancy Browns joins John Wick 4

Clancy Brown has joined 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

The 62-year-old actor has been added to the cast of the latest movie of the action franchise, but his role is being kept tightly under wraps for now.

Director Chad Stahelski told Deadline: "I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honour. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!"

The film is currently in production and is filming this summer in France, Germany and Japan.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch have written the script for the flick, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski.

It was recently revealed that Ian McShane will return as Winston in the forthcoming movie, alongside Keanu Reeves as the titular character.

Ian has played the role of Winston throughout the series and confessed that he knew it had "all of the elements" of a hit.

He said: "They got such a good cast for the first one and it was a very good script. I thought the second one wasn't quite as good, but people by then loved it and went with it. I think the third one was really terrific, so it lived up to it.

"I always thought it had legs because of Keanu, a dead wife, a dog, a gun, and a great car. It had all of the elements, so how can you fail?"

The 78-year-old actor previously revealed that he suspected that the new movie would be filmed this year after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He shared: "Keanu and I exchanged New Year's greetings and said, 'Hope to see you this year.' "I know the script is being written and they're hoping to do it this year. I know they announced they were gonna do ('John Wick 4') and ('John Wick 5') together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we're gonna do 'John Wick 4'."