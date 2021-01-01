Bam Margera sues Johnny Knoxville over Jackass firing

Bam Margera is suing Paramount, Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze after being fired from the movie Jackass Forever last year.



The 41-year-old was fired from the fourth Jackass movie after testing positive for prescription medication Adderall on set last year, breaching a "wellness agreement" written into his contract. He claims he has taken the drug for ten years and was "wrongfully fired".



In the claim, Margera argues he signed the agreement, which "required regular drug and alcohol tests, as well as a prescription medication regime", without having an attorney present, according to Variety.



"Paramount's inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced. Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants' discriminatory conduct towards him," his attorney argued.



Since the original show began in 2000, multiple cast members have struggled with substance abuse issues. In 2011, original cast member Ryan Dunn died in a Los Angeles drunk-driving accident. Earlier this year, Steve-O celebrated 13 years of sobriety, thanking Knoxville "for giving (him) the loving nudge that started (his) journey."



Margera has had his own share of struggles, having been in and out of rehab since 2009. In the suit, he claims that Knoxville, among others, had him sign the contract during a 2019 rehab stint, saying he would be left out of the fourth instalment of the franchise if he didn't sign the wellness agreement.



Knoxville, 50, addressed the strife with his longtime collaborator in a recent interview with GQ.



"We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along," he said. "I don't want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."