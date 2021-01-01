Jennifer Lawrence set for Sue Mengers film

Jennifer Lawrence is attached to star in a movie about Hollywood agent Sue Mengers.

The 30-year-old actress will feature as the legendary super agent who was notorious for her tough approach to getting the best deal possible for A-list clients such as Faye Dunaway, Steve McQueen and Barbra Streisand.

Apple and Netflix are amongst the streamers involved in a bidding war for the new flick, which will be directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino.

According to Variety, bidding has reportedly eclipsed $80 million and some insiders suggest that it has reached $95 million.

Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan are writing the script while the movie will be produced by Jennifer's production company Excellent Cadaver as well as by her producing partner Justine Polsky.

The agent was previously played by Bette Midler on Broadway in the one-woman show 'I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers', which was also penned by Logan.

Dyan Cannon also played a character inspired by the agent in the 1973 movie 'The Last of Sheila'.

Jennifer and Paulo are also set to work together on 'Mob Girl', which is based on the real-life story of Arlyne Blackman, who married into the Mafia.

The project is based on the novel 'Mob Girl: A Woman's Life In The Underworld' by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author Teresa Carpenter.

Angelina Burnett is adapting Carpenter's novel and both Sorrentino and the 'Hunger Games' star will serve as producers on the project.

According to the book's official synopsis, it follows Brickman "growing up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City" associating with mobsters.

It continues: "Drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle, she was soon dating 'wise guys' and running errands for them; but after years as a mob girlfriend, Arlyne began to get in on the action herself - eventually becoming a police informant and major witness in the government's case against the Colombo crime family."