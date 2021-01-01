Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy star announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday, revealing that she received her diagnosis a few months ago.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it," she tweeted.

"As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

MS affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information in the brain, and between the brain and body. It is treatable in most cases, but can cause problems with vision, limb movement, sensation, or balance.

Selma Blair and Jack Osbourne are among the other celebrities to have been diagnosed with MS in the past.

Applegate, 49, is married to Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble, and the couple has one daughter, 10-year-old Sadie Grace.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and later announced she was cancer-free after undergoing a double mastectomy.