Alfred Molina marries Frozen director Jennifer Lee

Alfred Molina recently married Oscar-winning director Jennifer Lee at a ceremony officiated by Jonathan Groff.

The happy couple shared images of their big day on social media on Monday, with 49-year-old Frozen director Lee posting a gallery of photos from the ceremony with the caption: "We did. We do."

Spider-Man 2 star Molina, 68, was overcome with emotion as he watched his bride walk down the aisle in a sequinned white dress over the weekend.

They had been dating for over two years before the backyard ceremony, which was officiated by Frozen star Groff, who voices iceman Kristoff in the franchise.

Lee made a subsequent post sharing further details about Groff's involvement, next to a photo of the pair talking at the reception, writing, "This beautiful, generous soul is the reason Fred and I met. We owe him the world."

The nuptials come more than a year after the death of Molina's first wife, English actress Jill Gascoine, from Alzheimer's disease in April 2020 at the age of 83. They had been married since 1986, and share 41-year-old daughter Rachel.

Lee was previously married to Robert Joseph Monn. Their daughter Agatha, now 18, was the voice of nine-year-old Anna in the first Frozen film in 2013.

Molina was the voice of King Agnarr in the 2019 sequel Frozen II, which was co-directed by Lee.