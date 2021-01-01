Sophia Bush engaged

Sophia Bush is engaged to boyfriend Grant Hughes.

The Chicago P.D actress has been sharing regular snaps of her vacation in Italy on social media this week, and on Tuesday, took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES," she captioned a snap of Grant popping the question while they were enjoying a boat ride on Lake Como. "Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts."

Sophia began dating businessman Grant in 2020.

And the star's celebrity friends were quick to send her congratulatory messages.

"Congrats lady!!!!" wrote Mandy Moore, while author Glennon Doyle posted, "She's home. Our sister is home."

And Tan France added: "OH MY GOSH! I'm so, so happy for you. Huge congrats."

The 39-year-old was previously briefly married to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in 2005.