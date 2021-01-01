Melissa McCarthy praises Duke and Duchess of Sussex for 'carving out their own lives'

Melissa McCarthy has lauded Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for "carving out their own lives" in the United States.



Last week, the Bridesmaids actress helped launch Meghan's new initiative, 40x40, which encourages people to pledge 40 minutes of their time to help women returning to work.



Following the video announcement, which took place on the former Suits star's 40th birthday, Melissa opened up about her own interactions with Meghan and Harry.



"They were so sweet and funny," told Access Hollywood. "I found them very inspiring. They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids. The way she wants to celebrate her 40th birthday by helping and empowering other women, how do you not get behind that?"



Melissa went on to share that the couple "doesn't take themselves too seriously", and that they even came up with ideas to inject some fun into the clip.



"(Harry's) like, 'I can juggle,' and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, if you juggle, you'll break (the Internet),'" the star remembered. "Then he's like, 'Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?' I was like, 'Weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times.'"



Harry and Meghan stepped down as "senior members" of the British royal family last year, and now live in California. They are parents to two-year-old son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet, who was born in June.