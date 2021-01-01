Tom Hanks' son Chet sparks backlash for anti-vaccine rant

Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, is receiving backlash after sharing a video in which he declared he wouldn't be getting vaccinated against Covid-19.



On Instagram on Tuesday, the 31-year-old posted a video where he began his remarks by pretending to encourage followers to get vaccinated against the virus.



"I've been on the fence about this for a while, that's why I never spoke on it. But with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten Covid, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. It's really important that we all do this," Chet said.



He then changes course, revealing he lied about contracting the coronavirus earlier this year. The actor and musician then compares the virus, which has killed 4.3 million people globally so far, to the flu.



"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. I never had Covid. Y'all ain't sticking me with that motherf**king needle," he begins to shout at the camera. "It's the motherf**king flu. Get over it, okay? If you're sick, stay inside. Okay, why we working around y'all? If you're in danger, stay your a*s inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherf**king mask."



Tom and Rita were among the first high-profile public figures to contract the virus at the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, the couple has been vocal about their experiences surviving the infectious disease and have been encouraging others to get vaccinated.