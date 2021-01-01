Margot Robbie joins Wes Anderson's next movie - report

Margot Robbie has reportedly joined the cast of Wes Anderson's upcoming movie.

The Birds of Prey actress has landed a supporting role in the upcoming untitled project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She joins a cast that already includes Anderson regulars Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and Adrien Brody, as well as fellow Anderson newcomer Tom Hanks.

The mysterious new film will begin shooting in Spain later this month. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The feature will mark Anderson's follow-up to The French Dispatch, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month after being delayed by a year and is now set to reach cinemas in October.

Robbie, who can currently be seen playing Harley Quinn once again in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, has lined up a bunch of projects with well-regarded filmmakers. She is currently filming Damien Chazelle's Babylon alongside her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt as well as Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Samara Weaving.

She also recently completed filming David O. Russell's mysterious, untitled movie, which features a star-studded cast including Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and Zoe Saldana, and is set to star in a live-action Barbie movie, co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig. Robbie will also produce the project via her LuckyChap Entertainment company.