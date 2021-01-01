Christina Ricci expecting second child

Christina Ricci is pregnant with her second child.

The Addams Family star announced her pregnancy by sharing a black and white ultrasound image on Instagram, along with the caption: "Life keeps getting better".

Her boyfriend Mark Hampton, a hairstylist, also shared a strip of sonogram images, accompanied by the same caption.

Ricci's famous friends, including Kat Dennings, Helena Christensen, and Diane Kruger, wrote congratulatory comments under her announcement post.

Ricci celebrated Hampton's birthday last month with an Instagram message that declared he was her "favorite person" and a "gorgeous human". She added: "I love you. This next year is going to be the best one yet" - potentially a hint at their new child.

The 41-year-old Casper actress is already mother to seven-year-old Freddie with estranged husband James Heerdegen. They married in 2013 and she filed for divorce in July 2020, accusing him of "severe physical and emotional abuse".

Ricci was granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen the day before she filed for divorce, and was granted a domestic violence restraining order against him in January. She was awarded full custody of Freddie in April, while Heerdegen has visitation rights.