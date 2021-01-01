David Schwimmer denies Jennifer Aniston dating rumours

David Schwimmer's representatives have denied a report suggesting he is dating Jennifer Aniston.

A source told Closer magazine that the former Friends co-stars have been "spending time" at Jennifer's home ever since the Friends reunion TV special, which reportedly "stirred up feelings for both of them".

The report sent fans into an excited frenzy, but now David has shut down the speculation, with his reps telling various outlets such as ELLE UK that there is no truth in the rumour, which they called "false".

During the reunion special, which premiered on HBO Max in May, the former co-stars, who played love interests Ross and Rachel on the show, revealed they had crushes on each other while filming the early seasons, but they never acted upon their feelings.

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship," David confessed. "And we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that."

She added, "And I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Jennifer shared a shirtless photo of ex-husband Justin Theroux to her Instagram Stories to celebrate his birthday, with her writing, "Truly one of a kind, LOVE YOU!" beneath the snap.

The couple, who split in 2017, has committed to remaining friends after the divorce.