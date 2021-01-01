Andy Cohen hints Sarah Jessica Parker will skip 2021 Met Gala

Andy Cohen has indicated Sarah Jessica Parker won’t be attending the 2021 Met Gala.



The TV host and his good friend have stepped out at the prestigious fashion event several times over the years, including in the 2018 bash, where the pair wore matching gold Dolce & Gabbana ensembles.



While Parker is typically one to watch on the red carpet, in a chat with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, Cohen hinted the actress won’t be there due to her filming commitments on Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…



“No,” he commented, when asked whether he’d be at the Met Gala. “My date is filming this year. She’s filming And Just Like That…”



The 2021 Met Gala is due to take place on 13 September at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, with Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka to serve as co-chairs.



Regular co-chair and U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was forced to cancel last year’s Met Gala as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.