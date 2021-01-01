Hilary Swank settles lawsuit with SAG-AFTRA over healthcare coverage

Hilary Swank and SAG-AFTRA officials have reached an agreement after she sued the company for denying her health coverage for treatment of ovarian cysts.



On Monday, The Wrap reports, the Oscar winner and the actors' union's healthcare plan reached an undisclosed settlement over the claim, which was filed in September 2020.



The 47-year-old argued in the lawsuit that the denial was sexist. According to the lawsuit, the company did not cover recurrent ovarian cysts as "there was no medically necessary reason to treat or monitor ovarian cysts other than for 'infertility treatment.'"



In legal filings, the actress quoted Margaret Atwood's novel The Handmaids Tale, "As all historians know, the past is a great darkness, and filled with echoes."



She called the reason for the denial of asking the "shockingly antiquated question of whether the sole purpose of a woman, and specifically her ovaries, is to procreate."



Swank has been suffering from ovarian cysts and endometriosis since 2008, and claimed in the filing that she had been previously covered for her treatments. The change in coverage was due to the 2012 SAG-AFTRA merger, which changed the voluntary healthcare scheme. She sued after her appeals to the board of trustees were denied, and said her decision was for other women who may be experiencing the same issues.



"My hope is to be a voice for them. SAG/AFTRA Healthplan claim they treat and protect all their members equally," Swank wrote in the lawsuit. "I don't believe this is true. If you're a woman suffering from female health issues, I have no doubt you'll agree with me. If you're a man, ask your mother, your daughter, your sister, or a girlfriend. I already know the answer. I'm suing SAG/AFTRA Healthplan. It's time we are treated fairly."