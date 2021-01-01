Andra Day feeling healthy again after 'starving' herself to play Billie Holiday

Andra Day is feeling back to her usual self after "starving" herself to portray Billie Holiday in a movie.

To prepare to play the iconic jazz singer in Lee Daniels's The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, the star had to transform not only her speaking voice, but her body shape.

With a trainer and meal delivery service, Andra lost 40 pounds 18 kilograms) - but she would never recommend anyone follow in her footsteps.

"Once I started to get back to a healthier state, it felt good on my system. Now, I'm enjoying the way my body feels, my mobility, all that stuff. I want to keep running, keep working with weights, and keep eating well - and also having random Cheetos moments," she shared in an interview for the September 2021 issue of Shape magazine. "For the role, I couldn't look like I had been eating healthfully and exercising. Even though Billie was stunning, hers was a 1940s woman's body that had been ravaged by drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, staying out late, and not taking care. So I had to look more dehydrated and gaunt. I got to a point where I was starting to starve myself. I'd starve myself, binge eat a little, then starve myself, then binge. I've had people hit me up and say, 'How did you lose the weight? I'm like, 'Don't do it this way.' It doesn't give you the brain clarity. It's very disorienting."

Elsewhere in the chat, Andra divulged that her treat meals are pasta, peach cobbler, and Mexican food. But, in general, she abides by a very balanced lifestyle.

"Generally, I just try to do better than worse. I'm a vegetables person. I try to eat things like grapefruit, too - foods that are chock-full of vitamin C and are just great for recovery, immunity, all that stuff," the 36-year-old smiled.