Cameron Diaz 'feels whole' after retiring from acting

Cameron Diaz stepped away from acting to "make her life manageable".

Speaking to Kevin Hart on his new talk show, Hart to Heart, the There's Something About Mary star discussed her decision to step away from acting after her last film, the 2014 Annie remake.

"When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, when you're the person who's delivering on this one thing, you're the person on the screen, you're the person who's like 'the talent'... every part of you that isn't that, needs to be handed off to other people," the 48-year-old began.

"For my personal, you know, spiritual self, I was realising that that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn't enough," she said of the part of her life that was committed to acting.

Diaz explained that she still "loves" acting and finds it "fun to do", but that her life away from Hollywood became unmanageable after she hit 40. After the change, she started to "feel whole".

After she stepped away from acting, Diaz met husband Benji Madden and welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, at the end of 2019.

Earlier this year, she spoke to Yahoo Finance and said she had given "100 per cent" to her acting career, but has now given that same energy to her maintaining her family life.

"(To) have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing... I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here," she said.