Emma Stone signs up for Cruella sequel

Emma Stone will star in a 'Cruella' sequel.

The 32-year-old actress has signed a deal with Disney to portray the '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil in another movie after taking on the role in the film that was released earlier this year.

'Cruella' was released in both cinemas and on streaming service Disney+ due to the coronavirus pandemic and the studio are weighing up their approach to releasing the next movie, even though it is expected to be some way off.

The move is seen as beneficial for both parties and eases concern for the studio after Scarlett Johansson sued over the release of the Marvel blockbuster 'Black Widow' on the steaming service.

Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell said: "While the media landscape has been disrupted in a meaningful way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside. This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios’ interests with talent.

"We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio’s willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms."

It was reported earlier this year that Disney were focusing on a 'Cruella' sequel just weeks after the release of the first film as it had proved so successful.

Director Craig Gillespie also claimed that there was potential for more films centred around the villain.

He said: "I feel like we've only just met her. I'd love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She's managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand.

"I'd love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she's not careful with all that power."