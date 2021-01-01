Jennifer Aniston has no interest in using celebrity dating apps

Jennifer Aniston has no desire to try out a celebrity dating app.



The Morning Show actress tends to stay tight-lipped when it comes to details about her personal life, but in an interview for the September issue of InStyle magazine, she revealed that she has never been tempted to upload a profile on high-end dating sites such as Raya following her separation from husband Justin Theroux in 2017.



"Who did not ask me if I was going to go on Raya? Who would? Here's the thing. These so-called anonymous places where so-called well-known people can go... I guess the reason well-known people go is because the people in the well-known areas don't discuss well-known people. Please. No," she asserted.



However, Jennifer is now open to using other popular social media apps for fun, having joined Instagram in October 2019.



She was also recently informed of a woman on TikTok who posts videos showing her mouthing lines said by Jennifer's character, Rachel Green, on hit '90s sitcom Friends.



"A friend sent that to me - I watched it, and it freaked me out. She's not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, I look just like you, she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, 'Thanks?' And other times it's, 'Wow, thank you,'" the 52-year-old shared.