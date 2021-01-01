Jennifer Lopez erases photos of Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has deleted all traces of ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram page.

On Saturday, eagle-eyed followers noticed that the superstar had unfollowed Rodriguez and erased all images of him from her feed, with the move appearing to mark that she has officially moved on from the former baseball player.

Lopez deleted any photos of her with Rodriguez at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden in January, but left a video of her performance.

Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez have commented on the news.

The pair got engaged in March 2019, but postponed their wedding twice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and confirmed their split in April.

Later in April, numerous publications reported Lopez was in a relationship with her former fiancé Ben Affleck again, with the Jenny from the Block hitmaker confirming their resumed status on her 52nd birthday in July.

The A-list couple originally dated from mid-2002 to early 2004.