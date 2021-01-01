Jennifer Hudson dreams of role in Disney's Hercules

Jennifer Hudson wants to star in Disney's live-action 'Hercules' remake.

The 39-year-old star is keen to follow in the footsteps of her fellow 'Dreamgirls' cast members Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, and Anika Noni Rose by appearing in one of the studio's motion pictures.

She said: "Y’all listen close. All my 'Dreamgirls' cast members, this is a fun fact, have been in Disney films.

"Anika [Noni Rose], Beyonce, Jamie [Foxx], Eddie [Murphy] has done everything. Where’s my Disney role?"

And Hudson knows just the part she would be perfect for - Calliope in 'Hercules'.

She said: "I was Calliope, the head muse, on a Disney cruise ship, so that means I’m ready for my part.

"We are the muses, goddesses of the arts and proclaimers of heroes.

"That was me, Calliope."

The 'Sing' actress is "ready to shoot" the movie.

Speaking to WIRED, she added: "So I’m ready, just roll the camera.

"You ain’t even got to send a script, I don’t need the music. I’m ready to shoot. So I’ll just wait for your call, thank you."

Joe and Anthony Russo have been hired to produce a live-action remake of Disney's 1997 animated movie 'Hercules'.

Meanwhile, Hudson's latest role sees her play late music icon Aretha Franklin in the new biopic ‘Respect’.

The star recently said she feels "a lot of pressure" about playing the ‘A Natural Woman’ singer on screen.

She said: "That's a lot, a lot, a lot of pressure!

"Everyone is counting down and I'm like, 'Please don't tell me! I don't want to know, that's enough pressure.'

"Enough with her being like, 'Jennifer do this.' But that's that women power, that's that empowerment, like if she passed the torch and she said, 'Jennifer you can do it,' that gives me the strength and the encouragement to try."