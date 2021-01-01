Denis Villeneuve teases Dune part 2

Denis Villeneuve has teased part two of 'Dune'.

The 53-year-old director's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic is not even in cinemas yet, but the filmmaker is already eager to work on the second half, which will be focused on Zendaya's alter ego Chani.

In an interview with Italian magazine Il Venerdi di Repubblica, Denis said: “I can’t wait to shoot the second part of 'Dune' to get [Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya] back together.

“Knowing that in the next chapter Zendaya will be the protagonist of the story.”

Known as the Fremen wife and legal concubine of protagonist Paul Atreides, Chani is the daughter of Imperial Planetologist Liet-Kynes and his Fremen wife Faroula.

Denis previously insisted he believes the 'Dune' story was too complicated for just a single film because of the scale of the tale.

He explained: "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details."

The book was previously adapted for cinema by David Lynch in 1984, although the flick proved to be a box office disappointment.

Denis admitted that it had always been his dream to create his own vision from the novel but he admitted making the movie has been the biggest challenge of his career as a filmmaker.

The 'Blade Runner 2049' helmer said: "It's a book that tackles politics, religion, ecology, spirituality - and with a lot of characters.

"I think that's why it's so difficult. Honestly, it's by far the most difficult thing I've ever done."

The film features an all-star cast, including Timothee Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) and Oscar Isaac (Leto Atreudes I), and was shot in remote regions of the United Arab Emirates, to reflect the setting of the desert planet Arrakis.