Kevin Hart and wife Eniko celebrate fifth wedding anniversary with sweet tributes

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish have celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

On Friday, the pair posted romantic tributes to each other on Instagram.

Alongside a photo from their 2016 wedding, the model gushed over her funnyman husband and wrote: “Happy anniversary babe! As we continue to grow older and change with age, my love for you remains the same… happy to be sharing life with you. 5 years down! Forever to go.”

Hart continued the love fest, calling his wife a “hot momma cheesecake" beneath a photo of the two posing on a couch.

“Love u to the moon and back (sic),” he continued.

In 2017, the 42-year-old comedian came clean about cheating on Parrish after a woman attempted to blackmail him for $10 million (£7.2 million). Addressing the incident at the time, Hart hoped that she would allow him to recover from the "massive mistake”.

“I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it. I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in," he explained. "I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f**king massive mistake.”

Shortly after the scandal, the couple welcomed a baby son named Kenzo. Parrish gave birth to their second child together, daughter Kaori, in September 2020. Hart also has two teenage children, Hendrix and Heaven, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.