Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson split

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have reportedly split after five months of dating.



Bridgerton star Phoebe and American comedian Pete were one of 2021’s hottest celebrity couples since they started seeing each other in February, but the relationship appears to have fizzled out due to their hectic work schedules.



“Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed,” a source told The Sun. “But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work.



“Phoebe has had back-to-back filming dates with Bridgerton in the U.K. Meanwhile, Pete has been back in the U.S. filming Saturday Night Live. Alongside that he has just started working on a new film, Meet Cute, with Kaley Cuoco.”



Travel restrictions have also allegedly played their part in the collapse of the partnership between Pete, who was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande, and Phoebe, the daughter of Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor.



“People can’t just jump on planes and jet around the world when they want to,” the insider added. “It has made everything more difficult. It was pretty telling when Phoebe headed to Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America.”



It is thought Phoebe and Pete will remain close friends, with the unnamed source claiming “it was wild while it lasted and they both really care for each other”.