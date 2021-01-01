Barbra Streisand shades Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born

Barbra Streisand has issues with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's version of A Star Is Born.

In an interview with Australia's The Sunday Project to promote Release Me 2, a compilation album of the singer-songwriter's rare and previously unreleased recordings, Barbra reflected on what it was like to prepare for her role in the 1976 version of the film.

"When I did A Star Is Born, I thought Judy Garland was so great in it, I thought, 'Oh my God, how am I going to do this? I have to change it. I'll become a guitar-playing singer-songwriter and (co-star) Kris Kristofferson is already a singer-songwriter, and we'll change the story a bit,'" she recalled. "At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that's interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976."

The original A Star Is Born was released in 1937, with the Judy Garland and James Mason remake unveiled in 1954.

Barbra went on to maintain that director Cooper and the producers opted for the "wrong idea" when developing the script.

"Hey, look, it was a big success, so I can't argue with success. But I don't care so much about success as I do originality," the 79-year-old added.

Back in 2018, Barbra praised Cooper and Gaga's film, and in a chat with Extra, commented: "I loved it. I think it's wonderful. (Gaga is) wonderful."