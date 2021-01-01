Margaret Qualley packs on PDA with new boyfriend Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have seemingly confirmed they are dating.

In photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six over the weekend, the Fosse/Verdon actress and music producer are seen kissing and cuddling while out and about in New York City.

One snap shows the new celebrity couple locking lips, and another sees them standing arm-in-arm while waiting to pick up a snack.

Representatives have not yet commented on the photos.

Qualley has previously been linked to some high-profile Hollywood names, including Pete Davidson and Shia LeBeouf, while Antonoff was in a relationship with Lena Dunham for five years until late 2017, and also dated German model Carlotta Kohl.