Olivia Munn recalls struggle to find make-up artists who could highlight her 'Amerasian' face

Olivia Munn has recalled her struggle to find make-up artists who could highlight her Asian-American features.

The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress, who is of European and Vietnamese heritage, is one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood, with her upcoming projects including films The Gateway and Violet.

However, in a recent interview with NewBeauty, Olivia reflected on how she couldn't always rely on the on-set beauty experts when she first launched her acting career.

"There are a lot of situations I look back on and I'm like, 'Wow, I really didn't know.' I really had no idea what I should be wearing; what my make-up and hair should look like. It was always hard being Chinese, Vietnamese and white, and having all these make-up artists, who didn't really know how to work with an Amerasian face, doing my make-up," she told the publication. "There's a period of time that's a bit of a blur for me - where someone would dress me up and put me out there and it just didn't feel or look like me. I would walk out of a photoshoot not really understanding how we got there...not knowing how to tell them I didn't look or feel like me. But how do you tell someone you don't look like yourself when they're the experts and you're not even sure how you're supposed to look."

And while Olivia is now quite the professional when it comes to doing her own hair and beauty looks, she confessed that she was a tomboy growing up.

"Everyone knew I could barely comb my hair, so beauty and fashion have always been kind of foreign to me. Now, I love them so much more, I understand them so much more, and I can appreciate them so much more," the 41-year-old added.