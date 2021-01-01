Lea Michele supports Beanie Feldstein's Funny Girl casting

Lea Michele is cheering on Beanie Feldstein after the actress was cast in Broadway's upcoming revival of Funny Girl.



The Booksmart actress was announced to be playing Fanny Brice in the upcoming stage production last week, and she celebrated the news on Instagram by writing, "I went to my third birthday party dressed as Fanny Brice so sometimes dreams actually come true."



A crew of stars celebrated the good news in the comments of the post, including Michele, who wrote, "Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!!"



The Glee alum had previously shown interest in participating in a Funny Girl revival after the musical was an integral part of her role as Rachel Berry on the teen musical series. Michele sang the show's iconic song, Don't Rain on My Parade, multiple times over the course of the show and her character stars in a Broadway revival of Funny Girl after graduating.



In a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live, a caller asked her if she would appear in a revival if the opportunity presented itself.



"I hope so, I really hope so. We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon," she responded. "But I feel really ready to do it now, so maybe we could do it soon."



According to People, Michele turned down the role "years ago" when Glee creator Ryan Murphy was investigating a potential reboot because she "thought what was done on Glee was everything she could have brought to the role."



Funny Girl originally debuted in 1964 with Barbra Streisand taking on the lead role. Feldstein's take will be the first Broadway run since Streisand.