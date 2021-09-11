Director Kevin James Barry's 'Gridlocked: On Tour With The Briggs' to make festival debut

"Gridlocked: On Tour With The Briggs", the new rockumentary feature film from writer-director Kevin James Barry ("Among Them", "Serena and the RATTS"), will make its Los Angeles debut at the 24th Annual Dances With Films Festival on September 11, 2021 at 7:30pm at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood.The Briggs are an iconic punk band from Los Angeles. Brothers Joey and Jason LaRocca formed the band in 2001 and hit the punk scene with immediate momentum. Since the band started touring, they have shared the stage with the likes of Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, Anti-Flag, and Flogging Molly. Their song "This is LA" is played as part of the introduction for the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Los Angeles Kings at all of their home games. Today, the band members also include Derik Envy on bass guitar, Jake Margolis on drums and with Trevor Jackson as additional guitarist.The newly completed documentary follows The Briggs during the band's 10-day tour of the west coast. In addition to concert footage and a behind the scenes look at a traveling punk band, it features personal interviews with the band's engaging front man, Joey LaRocca. From Joey's perspective, the film explores the sometimes harsh, and other times intensely rewarding, lifestyle of musical artists. In what may be the final tour with the band that he loves, Joey realizes and accepts that life doesn't always play out as planned."Gridlocked is very revealing documentary. It's not a shining "from rags to riches" story. It's real life, it's what happens to the majority of musicians who don't become rockstars and are navigating through life after the rise and fall of mid-level success." -Joey LaRocca, frontman"This film has been the culmination of many different opportunities I had to film with The Briggs, spanning at least seven years. I'm sure their fans will appreciate the intimate, behind the scenes perspective of a band that's amassed a cult following from nothing but talent and hard work. But what surprised me most is how people, who were not familiar with the band, are also able to relate to the common struggles and restlessness that every person who's dedicated their lives to a creative pursuit is bound it have." -Kevin James Barry, directorKevin James Barry is a Los Angeles based screenwriter and director. Originally interested in painting, he attended art school during both his high school and college years and continues to bring his highly focused artistic eye to filmmaking. His previous two feature films “Among Them” and “Serena and the RATTS” were both acquired for DVD/VOD distribution in North America and several foreign territories."GRIDLOCKED: On Tour with The Briggs" will screen Saturday, September 11th at 7:30PM at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Tickets can be purchased in advance atDANCES WITH FILMS (DWF)Started in 1998, DANCES WITH FILMS has grown from presenting a handful of films to nearly 200 each year. Starting with only narrative features and shorts, DWF now includes the top documentaries, music videos, TV programs and Webseries on the circuit today. With the festival's 2012 return to the TCL Chinese Theatres in the heart of Hollywood, DWF is one of the highest attended film fests in Southern California with more than 20,000 attendees each year.