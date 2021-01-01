Alyssa Milano urges fans to learn CPR after surviving car crash

Alyssa Milano encouraged others to learn CPR after surviving a near-deadly car crash on Tuesday.



The Charmed actress used quick thinking to save herself and her uncle Mitch, who experienced what is believed to be a heart attack while driving through Los Angeles.



According to TMZ, Milano was in the passenger seat when the medical incident began. She immediately took hold of the wheel when her uncle passed out in the driver's seat, causing the SUV to drift into another lane and strike another car. After they hit another oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane, the 48-year-old reportedly slammed the brakes with her hand to stop the car.



While waiting for law enforcement and medics to arrive, Milano performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to save her uncle. He was rushed to the hospital and is still receiving care for the incident.



Shortly after the crash, the actress took to Twitter to encourage others to learn CPR to help those in need.



"We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions," she wrote. "It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."