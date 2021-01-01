Ricky Gervais and Bill Bailey pay tribute to late British comedian Sean Lock

Ricky Gervais and Bill Bailey have paid tribute to late British comedian Sean Lock on social media following the announcement of his death on Wednesday.

Lock's agents confirmed on Wednesday that the award-winning comedian had died at his home surrounded by his family following a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.

Reacting to the news, funnyman Gervais tweeted, "Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man," while Bailey wrote, "It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family."

Lock was best known for appearing on British comedy panel shows such as QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and being a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats and its spin-off show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The show's host Jimmy Carr tweeted, "Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I'm watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I'll miss him so much."

Jon Richardson, another team captain on the show, shared how much he'd looked up to Lock while coming up in the comedy industry.

"I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn't diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice," he wrote. "I'm devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best."

Lock, who was named best live comic at the British Comedy Award in 2000, is survived by his wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and their three children.