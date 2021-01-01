Caitriona Balfe welcomes first child

Caitronia Balfe has become a first-time mother.

The Outlander actress shocked her fans on Wednesday by making the surprise announcement on her Instagram page alongside a close-up of her baby's hand clutching hers.

"I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human," she revealed in the caption. "We are so grateful for this little soul ....that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

The Irish star, who has been a longtime supporter of charitable causes involving refugee relief, went on to share how grateful she feels to be raising her child in the west.

"Right now, he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren't afforded that same privilege and opportunity ... who are born into famine or war and how unjust it is that the same safety isn't there for all children," the 41-year-old explained. "Here in the west we have so much, we are so lucky and so if you'd like to join me in supporting any of the wonderful charities that need help trying to give those that are forgotten dignity and hope, we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children."

She concluded her post by tagging UNICEF, World Child Cancer, Choose Love, and the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The actress didn't specify when her child was born or divulge his name.

Caitriona married Scottish band manager Anthony McGill in August 2019.