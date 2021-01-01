Scarlett Johansson welcomes second child

Scarlett Johansson is a new mum.



Last month, multiple outlets reported that the Black Widow actress was expecting a baby with her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.



While the couple didn't comment on the news at the time, on Wednesday, Colin confirmed that Scarlett, 36, had recently given birth to a son.



"OK, OK we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," he wrote in a statement on his Instagram page, adding, "Privacy would be greatly appreciated."



No further details were revealed.



The baby is Scarlett's second child, as she also shares a six-year-old daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.



Scarlett and Colin, 39, began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in October 2020.